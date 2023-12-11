Bachelor in Paradise 9 couple Aven, Kylee break up

Less than 100 hours after the Bachelor in Paradise season 9 finale, one longstanding couple in Aven and Kylee are no more.

So what happened? In a post on her Instagram Stories over the weekend, Kylee Russell confirmed that she had split from her boyfriend, who she was with for the vast majority of the season:

“Following our relationship announcement yesterday, I want to thank my God he did not allow me to live another day in the dark … In the last 24 hours I have been grasping with the fact that one of the most important relationships in my life has dissolved due to multiple infidelities.

“This is not just a show but my real life and for the foreseeable future I will be in a time of healing and trying to put the puzzle pieces of my life back together.”

Meanwhile, Aven Jones responded to her claims with an apology:

“After careful thought and consideration into writing this I want to first and foremost apologize to Kylee, my family and my friends for my actions … I have made major mistakes in the relationship and hurt someone who was very close to me.

“At this time, I am in an extremely low place trying to work on myself. I am doing my best to find healing, find myself and be a better person. Please have grace and respect for Kylee and her family through this difficult time.”

Who is still together from this past season?

Kat and John Henry appear to be, by far, the most stable couple from the season at this point. Meanwhile, Eliza and Aaron are trying to work through things, but they are seemingly not in as stable a place. Meanwhile, Brayden is now romantically tied to Christina Mandrell, who was not in Paradise but was on a recent season of The Bachelor.

What do you think about Aven and Kylee breaking up following this past Bachelor in Paradise season?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some additional updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

