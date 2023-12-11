The Bear season 3: Impact of Golden Globes nominations

For anyone out there who loves The Bear from FX and Hulu, there was some more great news to share today! After all, the series managed to score another batch of nominations for the Golden Globes, both for the series and across a number of acting categories.

So will any of this love for the Jeremy Allen White series influence the third season, whether it be the story or when it comes out? Of course, there’s a lot to think about here already!

First and foremost, though, we really should tell you where things stand in regards to the third season — it has been ordered, and we get the sense right now that the plan is for it to come back at some point in 2024. Filming will kick off before the end of the winter.

We absolutely love any time that The Bear gets some nominations, especially for season 2 given how successful it is overall. With that being said, though, we don’t think that the Golden Globes love means that there is going to be more pressure here at all. After all, remember for a moment that there was going to be plenty of pressure on the show anyway! We are talking here about one of the most successful shows of the year, and one that is completely unafraid to take changes and do some interesting things. “Fishes” and “Forks” have to be two of the defining episodes of the year — while this show may be a comedy, it also is pensive and makes you think a lot about the work and also about yourself.

