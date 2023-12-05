The Bear season 3 premiere date: Hopes for December

With us now firmly into the month of December, why not have a larger chat about The Bear season 3 and a potential premiere date?

First and foremost, let’s begin by sharing the rather-obvious reminder here that we want more of the Jeremy Allen White series as soon as everyone involved is ready to hand it to us! The first two seasons proved to be an enormous hit, and also further proof that you can still launch an original idea in this current era to great success. It may not appear that likely on the surface but with some extra effort, you can 100% pull it off.

Now as for if we’re going to get a ton of scoop about a premiere date this month, this is where we’re a little more doubtful. The culinary comedy-of-sorts has not begun shooting, and won’t for at least a little while longer. The good news is that with the super-compressed way in which it shoots, there is still a legitimate chance that everything will be wrapped and ready to go by the time we get around to the summer and if that’s the case, we could get an official premiere date around May.

Personally, we do think that FX and Hulu will want to toss more information out there as soon as possible, mostly because it makes no real sense for them not to. Why wait on something that can bring you a lot of subscribers?

The biggest question we are left to wonder is whether or not we are going to actually get all of these episodes at once — or, rather, if this will be something that is spaced out a little bit further. There is an argument for that, at least when it comes to keeping this show relevant for a much longer span of time.

