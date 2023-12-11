Only Murders in the Building season 4: Impact from Golden Globes

As we look towards Only Murders in the Building season 4 on Hulu, isn’t it fair to say that today is pretty great?

After all, just consider for a moment what we are talking about! This morning, the show itself was nominated for a Golden Globe and so were four of its primary performers in Steve Martin, Martin Short, Selena Gomez, and Meryl Streep. There’s a chance that some will win some trophies and if that happens, it only boosts the attention around the show further.

Will all of this love from the Hollywood Foreign Press, leading up to a ceremony next year, impact the timeline for the fourth season? Probably not, and largely due to the fact that things are already set reasonably in stone timeline-wise. Remember that the scripts are currently being worked on, and we hope that by spring, the cameras are rolling once. Only Murders in the Building, like so many other shows, was impacted based on the events of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. This is ultimately just a part of the equation right now.

Moving into the new season, we know that Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, and Martin Short are going to still be around. The future of Streep as Loretta, however, remains unclear. While she was romantically intertwined with Oliver throughout season 3, it also seems like the character has some other opportunities. We hope that there’s a chance to see her in some form but ultimately, we’d be surprised if it is anything that substantial. After all, this show is super-lucky to get Meryl in the first place given her overall level of success!

What do you most want to see moving into Only Murders in the Building season 4?

Do you think that the nominations will impact the future?

