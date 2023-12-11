Fargo season 5 episode 5 spoilers: Who is the key player?

As we inch even closer to seeing Fargo season 5 episode 5 on FX new week, let’s talk a little bit about the key x-factor. Who matters the most at the moment?

Obviously, you could sit here and say that the top player at the moment is Dot and that is probably true, but we want to make this piece a little bit more about the catalyst. If we have Roy on one side of this story and Dot on the other, who has the ability to change things the most?

For now, we would say entering this episode that it is best to cast most of your attention over on none other than Jennifer Jason Leigh’s Lorraine. Wayne’s mother was seen talking to Roy in the preview for episode 5, and we tend to think there is potential for a lot of great stuff coming up for her! She could decide whether or not to turn Dot over to the Sheriff, just as she could also opt to move in a slightly different direction. Roy doesn’t have direct jurisdiction in her neck of the woods; beyond that, Lorraine has enough money and power that she doesn’t need to be afraid of her.

The biggest question to wonder here is whether or not these two characters should work together; or, if this is a situation where the two are better off moving in their own, separate directions with their own end goals. The previews for this episode seemingly suggest that we’re going to be seeing Dot institutionalized — could Roy actually pull her out? Or, are we going to be seeing Lorraine do something to ensure that he can’t?

What do you think we are going to see moving into Fargo season 5 episode 5?

Who is the key player in your mind? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

