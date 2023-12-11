Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? Season 21, December 11, 2023

Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? Are we going to have a chance to dive even further into this world and all of these characters?

The first thing that we should note here is that production is underway and because of that, it’s going to be rather nice to get a lot of information over the course of the next several weeks.

Unfortunately, here is where we do have to share some of the bad news: There is still no new episode on the air tonight. We’re going to be waiting to see the show return on Monday, February 12 and from there, we hope that there will be new installments from there until we get around to May. There could be a hiatus or two mixed in there, but some of that remains to be seen.

If there is at least one thing that we can say right now, it’s simply this: We tend to think that the entirety of the season is going to be worth the wait. There is a lot of different content that we know is coming! First and foremost, the show has to resolve that insane cliffhanger that we got at the end of last season where Torres was front and center. On the other side of that, you have another potential story to address in a David McCallum tribute. We know that it is coming, but the precise air date of that is to be determined. The same goes for if there are some returning cast members from the past.

No matter what direction this story ends up taking, NCIS is one of those shows that is absolutely ready to deliver a little bit of everything. You can have comedy one moment and then after that, some heartfelt drama.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on NCIS now, including the return of Brian Dietzen

What do you most want to see moving into NCIS season 21 the rest of the way?

Share in the comments below! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some additional updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







