Magnum PI season 5 episode 19: When will we know more?

If you find yourself out there and desperate for more news on Magnum PI season 5 episode 19, rest assured of this: You are not alone! This is the penultimate episode of the season, and it is one there have been many questions about for a while.

After all, consider this first and foremost: Originally, there were indications that it was going to air on January 3. That changed soon after and now, a specific air date is up in the air. There is no synopsis out there for it yet. So, when will this change?

Well, here is what we can say for the time being here: There is a shot that come Wednesday, we will at least have the return date for this Magnum PI episode. It could be on the 3rd, or it could actually be put together with episode 20 on the 10th for a two-hour event. (Technically, there could be a two-hour event the week prior, as well.) Given that the One Chicago lineup is returning to NBC on January 17, there are not too many options for the remaining episodes unless they are placed somewhere else down the road, which doesn’t seem like a smart move. Why separate things so much when these episodes are already being split up from the rest?

In addition to potentially learning the return date on Wednesday, we also hope that there is at least some sort of short preview that comes out, as well. We imagine that over the next week or two, there is going to be a chance to learn a little more when it comes to the story ahead — think in terms of a synopsis or some photos. We may need a little more patience when it comes to that.

When do you think we are going to learn more about Magnum PI season 5 episode 19?

