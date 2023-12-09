Magnum PI season 5 episode 18 photos: ‘Miggy’s’ new case

As you get yourselves prepared to see Magnum PI season 5 episode 18 on NBC in a matter of days, why not see new photos?

If you head over to the show’s official Twitter right now, you can see some new images from the upcoming installment “Extracurricular Activities,” which is being directed by none other than Perdita Weeks herself. For those of you who feel like Higgins and Magnum did not spend enough time together last week, rest assured that this is about to change. They have a new case that they will be working on, and some of these photos may be setting the stage for it. (For those who have not heard as of yet, the two are going to be going undercover here at a college.)

As for what else we’re going to see here, these photos also feature both the before and during a trip out to the wilderness, which is going to be a great story for Katsumoto, Dennis, TC, and Cade. Who is down for a little bit of father – son bonding? This is a chance to see some characters in a totally new light and personally, that is something we are absolutely down for. Why not celebrate the opportunity to see some of these characters in a different setting? Also, there’s always a chance for some surprises with all of them out in the Hawaiian wilderness.

For those who need a refresher, this episode is the last one before we get around to a lengthy holiday hiatus. With that in mind, let’s just hope for some good stuff and plenty of entertainment here from start to finish. There are two episodes left this season after the fact, and we still hope that there will be enough viewership and support later to make a season 6 happen.

