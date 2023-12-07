Magnum PI season 5 episode 17 ratings: How did it fare?

Are you curious to learn a little bit more about the ratings for Magnum PI season 5 episode 17 at NBC? Well, we’ve got a better sense of it now.

First and foremost, let’s note that the show had some major challenges last night, including that it was coming back after a substantial hiatus, tied in part to holiday specials that aired on the network the past two weeks. There’s also the question of people perhaps being off doing other things at the start of the holiday season, plus also standard competition thanks in part to everything else in primetime.

In its totality, episode 17 titled “Consciousness of Guilt” ended up generating a 0.2 rating in the 18-49 demographic and then close to 2.9 million live + same-day viewers. In the latter measurement this is the lowest total of the fall, but it is not the lowest of all of season 5 so far. It is still an improvement in total viewers from Quantum Leap, which aired the hour before. For almost the entirety of this season, Magnum PI has outperformed its lead-in. It also drew almost identically the same amount of viewers as Found on NBC Tuesday night.

Given that Found was already renewed for a season 2, why hasn’t Magnum PI gotten the same love? Some of it may just be related to cost, as shows later on in their run are slightly more expensive. Yet, we do still think there’s a huge, untapped market for the Jay Hernandez – Perdita Weeks series if past episodes arrive on the right streaming platform. It is why we can’t rule out a season 6 at some point, even if NBC is planning for season 5 to be the end.

What did you think about the latest Magnum PI season 5 episode 17 ratings at NBC?

