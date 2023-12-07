Magnum PI season 5 episode 18 promo: Back to college?

We know that Magnum PI season 5 episode 18 is coming to NBC next week — so what are you going to see?

Well, as some of you may be aware already, this upcoming episode is directed by star Perdita Weeks, and it is also going to be a chance to see Magnum and Higgins in a spot where they may need to do a little bit of undercover recon: At college.

We’ll be the first to admit that we’ve always come to love these sort of episodes, mostly due to the fact that they give us some opportunities to see the cast out of their element a little bit. Also, they tend to be fun the vast majority of the time. Now that Magnum and Higgins are working together again all the time, they can take on something that will probably be so much more than it seems. Sure, the promo last night showed that there would be some action, but we’ve heard for a while now that there is a ton of cool stuff that Perdita got to tackle as director.

Also, one other thing to remember is that there are only three episodes left this season. Sure, it remains to be seen if episode 18 is connected at all to either of those, but we do think that we’re building towards something in a thematic sense. Also, we know that Patrick Fabian is returning at some point, and we wonder at this point if he is going to play a central role in the finale. Anytime that you do have an actor of that caliber, it makes sense to try to bring them in for the most high-stakes stuff possible.

