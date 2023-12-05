Magnum PI season 6: Why a Netflix deal could help overall future

Before we get into this particular piece about Magnum PI season 6 and a possible future, let’s say something about Netflix. We recognize fully that almost any time a show has been canceled within the past ten years, it has been easy to sit back and say that the streamer should pick it up for new episodes. We’ve seen them revive a few shows like Longmire and Lucifer, but picking up canceled shows for them is the exception rather than the rule. (The most recent example of this happening is ironically another NBC show in Manifest.)

Would we love Netflix to pick up the Jay Hernandez – Perdita Weeks series for more episodes? Sure, but for the sake of this article, we’re not interested in getting too far ahead of ourselves. Instead, our primary focus here is determining how the streaming service could help Magnum PI regardless of if they actually order future seasons.

As the show’s writers indicated in a post on Twitter yesterday, the first four seasons still do not have a home on a subscription-based streaming platform. Sure, they are available on the free, ad-supported Freevee platform, but we’re not going to sit here and pretend like they has the viewer base that Netflix does. There’s a reason why that streaming service has buoyed acquired shows over the years, whether it be Breaking Bad, The Walking Dead, The Blacklist, or more recently Suits.

If the studios behind the scenes of Magnum PI managed to get the first four seasons (plus season 5 after it airs) on Netflix months down the road, this may be a way for the show to get the viewership it needs to keep going, whether it be there or somewhere else. The spot we’re in now with the show is simply one where we feel it needs the biggest platform possible. It gets solid numbers for NBC, but clearly that was not enough to keep it going there for now, unless they change their minds.

Patience is the key

We’ve said this before and we’ll keep saying it. If we do get Magnum PI on Netflix, it will likely not be for some time. Still, we hope the studios are considering a licensing deal given that this is the sort of escapism a lot of people are seeking out at this time. Plus, with the familiarity a lot of people have already with Magnum PI as a brand, it may be even easier to get people intrigued enough to check it out.

