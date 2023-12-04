Magnum PI season 5 episode 17: Zachary Knighton’s fun tease

As so many of you are likely aware at this point, Magnum PI season 5 episode 17 is going to contain some huge moments! Not only is there a lot of action and comedy, but it is also directed by none other than cast member Zachary Knighton. This gives him a chance to stretch his wings a little bit, and also try out some different things for the show.

What’s one of them? A scene featuring Perdita Weeks as Higgins tracking targets from a helicopter. It’s the sort of stuff you typically only see in a big-budget movie!

Speaking to TV Insider, Knighton confirms that he talked to Weeks about the shot in advance, and explained how what this potentially-iconic moment comes together:

… I asked Perdy if she’d do it for me, and she said yes, which was awesome. I just wanted to shoot some things you hadn’t seen on an episode of Magnum before. We actually had a guy, Ruben Carrillo, our amazing cameraman, literally standing on the skids of the helicopter, hanging out of the helicopter to shoot some over-the-shoulder Perdy stuff. And he was super brave and amazing, and I can’t thank him enough, and our whole crew obviously.

Knighton also expressed gratitude that he got an opportunity to do an episode with so much comedy in it, largely because he comes from a comedic background and it gave him a chance to work again with Bobby Lee, who he has known for an incredibly long time.

Beyond episode 17, remember that Perdita also has a directing gig coming up in episode 18! Meanwhile, Jay Hernandez already took on the role earlier this season. It feels pretty obvious that this is the most collaborative season of Magnum PI ever, and we hope that everyone does have a chance to pull double-duty again on a possible season 6 … even if there is no clear timeline as to when or even if it will happen. (We’re doing our best to hold out hope.)

