Magnum PI season 6: The uniqueness of renewal campaign

We don’t exactly think that it is going to come as a shock here, but we are still crossing our fingers for a Magnum PI season 6. We recognize that NBC’s plans are to likely promote the season 5 finale as the end of the series, but plans often change. This is one of the reasons why, at least for now, we still think that a campaign can move mountains.

So just how far are the fans of the show going in order to make sure we get more of the series down the road? Let’s just say we have some further reminders.

For starters, did you know that #RenewMagnumPI is currently trending on social media? As a reminder, we are writing this on a Sunday afternoon, right in the middle of NFL football airing. If there was ever a time where this sort of trend would get buried, this is it.

Also, the billboard campaign for the show is still going strong two months after the show returned to the air, and there are still constant promotional efforts happening thanks to the fans. We are really curious to see what else happens from now until the finale airs early next year. (Remember that NBC had originally noted the finale would be January 3, but they have since corrected that — it now remains TBD.)

How can you keep supporting the show?

Well, the simple answer is to just keep watching these episodes live and promoting them to your friends! At the same time, streams on Peacock, Freevee, and any international partner do help. The same goes for trends. Remember that we do live in a social-media age; if another broadcaster or streamer sees that Magnum PI is trending often, don’t you think that they will want to have that sort of free publicity to their platform? It’s something that you certainly cannot discount.

