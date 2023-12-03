Magnum PI season 5 episode 17: Criminal Minds alum to appear!

Just in case you want one more piece of casting news before Magnum PI season 5 episode 17 arrives, we 100% have you covered!

In a post on Instagram this weekend, Criminal Minds / Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders alum Kelly Frye (who played Kristy Simmons on the crime drama) confirmed that she will be appearing on Wednesday’s installment directed by Zachary Knighton. She also shared some fun behind-the-scenes photos and videos while acknowledging the episodes writers in David Slack and Andre Jackson.

Check out a few more of her thoughts on the appearance:

This job was a true gift clearly underlined by the fact that it’s airing on my birthday. The [Magnum PI] team is incredible, I love being directed by a fellow actor, I got to play a total bad a– baddie opposite [Bobby Lee], AND I got to play with one of my besties [Kate Bond] in Hawaii for a week+.

What more can one ask for? Doing what you love in paradise with a great team! Definitely a birthday present I cherish.

This at least gives us a good tease as to who Frey will be playing in the episode — also, we know that Bobby Lee will be working a good bit with Perdita Weeks in this episode! There’s a lot to be excited about in terms of action, comedy, and a whole lot more.

Just remember that the show is back in just a handful of days — we know it has been confusing as of late with all of the hiatuses. Remember to also watch the show live and if you are unable to do that for whatever reason, remember to stream the next day on Peacock! (Earlier seasons are available to stream on Freevee.) While it may seem as though this is the final season for now, you never know what the future holds and there is always a chance NBC changes their mind.

