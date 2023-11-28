Magnum PI season 5 episode 18 spoilers: A camping trip!

The folks at NBC have finally revealed some more details regarding Magnum PI season 5 episode 18, which is poised to arrive on December 13. So what more can we say about it now?

Well, first and foremost, “Extracurricular Activities” is going to be a story all about Magnum and Higgins taking on one of their more complicated cases, one that obviously holds personal ramifications for their client that could be life-altering. Is everything as it appears on the service? We would bet on no, mostly because this show is almost always full of a certain element of surprise.

As for what else is happening in this episode, the extended synopsis indicates that we’re going to have a chance to see something different for TC and Katsumoto:

12/13/2023 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : Magnum and Higgins are hired by a dean at the University of Oahu to quietly investigate a professor who has been accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a female grad student. TC and Katsumoto take Cade and Dennis on a father-son camping trip.

The fun that comes with this story is getting a chance to see characters hang out together who don’t necessarily spend a lot of time in this particular capacity. TC can relate to Gordon in a way that he can’t the rest of his friends as a father, mostly in that Rick is a father to a newborn and the Detective is the only other person who has a kid of a similar age to Cade. There’s a lot to explore here, and of course this is one of the hard things about knowing that season 5 is tentatively set to be the final one. We are still hoping for more, but it really comes down to learning if the studio wants to begin shopping the show around — or, if there are any interested parties.

Remember now that Magnum PI will be coming back next week with episode 17 — the remaining episodes beyond episode 18 are set for early 2024.

What do you most want to see on Magnum PI season 5 episode 18, based on the new details?

Share in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for other updates.

