Magnum PI season 6: How long could NBC have to decide?

At this point, we tend to think we’ve mad our desire for a Magnum PI season 6 pretty darn clear. This is a show that has brought a lot to the table over the years, whether it be action, drama, humor, or romance. It means a lot to so many people, which is why there remains some hope that NBC will reverse-course on their choice to not pick up more episodes.

So how long does the network really have to potentially change their mind? The answer to this is a little bit complicated, mostly because theoretically, you could say that they have however long they want and could choose to revive it years down the road, if they chose! For us personally, though, we do think there’s a more defined timeline here, at least realistically speaking.

Magnum PI live streams every Monday where we share all the Magnum updates and answer your questions! Join HERE!

If we are to see a Magnum PI season 6 at some point in the next year or so, we would need to get some more news on it by the spring. After all, at a certain point (especially now that the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes are over), actors and writers do need to pick up other full-time gigs. If they want to remain working in network TV, that is when they would get on board new pilots or returning projects for the 2024-25 season. After that happens, it of course becomes so much harder for everyone to come back. At a certain point, of course everyone will need to land new gigs and it’s understandable! It is possible that some could happen even before the spring, but this is where we think things lie at this particular moment.

Just remember this: If you want to give Magnum PI the best shot possible at a season 6, the first thing that you can do here is watch live (the series returns on December 6) — or, stream it after the fact on Peacock. Past seasons, meanwhile, are available on Freevee. All of these numbers do make a difference!

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Magnum PI right now, including a peek towards season 5 episode 17

Are you still hoping to see a Magnum PI season 6 happen?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







