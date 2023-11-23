Magnum PI season 5 episode 17 spoilers: More on Higgins’ story

As we look ahead to the remainder of Magnum PI season 5 over at NBC, there is a lot to be thankful for! There are four episodes left at least for this season, and through those there will be some great opportunities to watch the cast shine in a wide array of different forms.

For the sake of this article, why not learn a little bit more about Juliet Higgins’ role in the show’s upcoming December 6 return?

Previously, we did bring you a few new details about this episode, but now, we can give you a slightly better sense of what Perdita Weeks’ character will be up to “Consciousness of Guilt.” Take a look below:

After a high-stakes homicide case falls apart at trial, Katsumoto asks Magnum to help him stop a killer from walking free; Higgins helps Jin Jeong with a mystery of his own.”

So why are Magnum and Higgins apart here? We understand if you have some element of concern here, but the one thing we’d say in response to that is not to be that worried. After all, the whole idea here is to allow them to spend some time apart to potentially come back together again later; it’s not like they are breaking up. They may just wonder if working together all the time and also being in a romantic relationship is a little too demanding. It could help them have yet another spark! (Also, more comedy courtesy of Bobby Lee.)

Remember that after this installment, we are going to see one more on December 13; from there, we are going to see Magnum PI go on hiatus through the rest of the holidays.

What are you the most excited to see on Magnum PI season 5 episode 17, at least based on what we know so far?

