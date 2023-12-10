Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight, 12/10/23?

Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO? Absolutely, this feels like a fair question to ask!

After all, remember this first and foremost. The vast majority of the time with the late-night institution, we see it wrap up when we get to November. The reason why it is different this year is because of the WGA strike taking up so much time earlier this year. There is a new episode next week, and it appears as though there will also be one the week after! For now, we would assume that the December 17 episode is going to be the finale. After all, it would be incredibly unusual for there to be something more beyond that.

As for what the main focus for the episode tonight is going to be, we don’t think that there is an altogether clear answer to that right now, even if we would love that. It would actually be nice to get a little bit more election content from Oliver, just as it would be interesting to see him dive more into the state of social media. When it comes to main segments, we’ll admit that some of them are a little hit-or-miss when it comes to subject matter. This is a part of the issue when you’ve got a show that has been on for a solid decade. Some of the more interesting subjects, after all, have already been covered.

No matter what the content is, we do at least appreciate HBO airing new episodes for at least the next couple of weeks. Just remember for a moment that there are plenty of other networks not doing this so close to Christmas, so we’ll take whatever we can get.

