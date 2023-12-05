Last Week Tonight with John Oliver renewed through 2026

As we get close to the conclusion of Last Week Tonight with John Oliver season 10, we’re thrilled to know there is a lot more coming!

Today, the folks at HBO decided to officially continue their late-night hit, opting to order three new seasons that will bring the series all the way to 2026. Here is more of what Oliver had to say on that subject:

“We’re very happy to get to keep making this show with our fantastic staff. We will continue trying to stretch the term ‘entertainment’ to the breaking point.”

Meanwhile, HBO & Max Content Chairman / CEO Casey Bloys had the following to say:

“Over the past decade, John and his exceptional team have combined deep research and intelligence with cutting humor to tackle a broad range of subjects, both widely discussed and unconventional. With an important election year on the horizon, we look forward to seeing what John has in store for audiences over the next three years.”

It is not too hard to figure out why HBO is eager to make more Last Week Tonight, as there are multiple reasons why it is beneficial for them to keep it around. Not only does it generate viewership both live and on Max, but it has more viral potential than any other unscripted entity that they have. While we’d argue that this current season has been a little less in the way of big surprises, it still has allowed us to see a lot of fun stuff from start to finish. We are certainly curious to see what other sort of main topics and headlines are covered as we move forward.

For now, just remember that there is more of the late-night show coming this weekend! Due to the strikes, this current season is lasting a little bit longer than some others have as of late.

What do you think about Last Week Tonight with John Oliver being renewed at HBO through 2026?

