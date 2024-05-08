Big Brother Canada season 13: Is it renewed, canceled at Global?

After the end of season 12 tonight on Global, can you expect a Big Brother Canada season 13 to happen? Is it crazy to think that it will?

Obviously, there are a lot of different scenarios that could unfold with the future of this particular reality-competition show, especially since for now, nothing is altogether certain insofar as the future goes. This is pretty typical for this series, as we often learn a month or two after the fact if another season is coming.

Is it going to happen here? It is possible due largely to just how the show is able to pay for itself with commercial breaks and the wide array of sponsors that are attached to it. That has allowed for it to mitigate some of the backlash that comes with getting rid of live feeds — even without the support of some diehard fans, there are still a number of people watching and in the end, that is what the powers-that-be behind the scenes are really hoping for. If they can keep that up, they will be okay when the dust actually settles.

Personally, we do still wish that Global offered a paid live-feed system similar to the US version, one where you could see a more uncensored account of things in return for direct support from your viewers. Of course, we’re sure that producers have already thought of that and it was not deemed viable for one reason for another.

If there is another season…

Well, let’s just say to expect it in late winter / early spring 2025. Global intentionally airs Big Brother Canada at a time in which it does not interfere with the US version, and that is not going to change. There is always a chance at an All-Stars or one with returning players, but given that we just got this season with Victoria and Anthony, producers may not be that interested to rush things along.

Do you want to see a Big Brother Canada season 13 down the road?

