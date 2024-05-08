Chicago PD season 11 episode 12 spoilers: The last before finale

As you prepare yourselves to see Chicago PD season 11 episode 12 on NBC next week, there are so many things that we could say.

Well, how should we start things off here? Let’s just note where things currently stand — with the fact that this is the penultimate story of the season! What happens in “Inventory” is going to carry directly into the finale and by virtue of that, there is really just one message we can pass along: Prepare accordingly. Things are going to get dramatic and pretty darn crazy — which is, of course, what the producers want. Add to this the fact that Hailey Upton is leaving in the finale, and also that Jesse Lee Soffer is directing episode 12. (Does this mean he could’ve easily filmed a cameo in episode 13? Well, let’s wait and see.)

For the time being, check out the full “Inventory” synopsis with a few more details on what lies ahead:

05/15/2024 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : Intelligence chases down a lead in the ongoing serial killer investigation as news of the case reaches the public. TV-14

Based on what we’ve already seen in regards to the finale, let’s just say that there is not going to be much in the way of closure here. The serial-killer investigation is going to continue, and that means that Voight and everyone else are going to have their hands full trying to get some answers.

As for the public’s involvement in everything that is going down at this point, isn’t it fair to be concerned? Even if there are people out there intent on helping (and we’re sure that there are), at the same time it can lead to interference and a number of other problems. Not all of them are the sort that can be anticipated, especially since there are a lot of bad actors who will be following Intelligence’s every move.

What do you most want to see moving into Chicago PD season 11 episode 12 when it arrives on NBC?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back — there are a lot of other updates ahead.

