The Boys season 4: Why Cate, Sam will not join the Seven

Ever since the end of Gen V season 1, we’ve heard discussion aplenty about Cate and Sam joining the Seven on The Boys season 4. Will that actually happen?

Let’s just start off here by noting that we understand fully why these thoughts would be out there, given that there was a clear bond-of-sorts that may have formed between the two and Vought after the spin-off’s season 1 finale. Just remember that the two characters were coined the “Guardians of Godolkin,” and already have a reputation because of that.

With all of this being said, there is absolutely a clear reason why the two are not going to be a part of the super-powered organization, at least for the time being: Their ties to the other show. While we do think it’s possible that they turn up on season 4, at the same time we do think they are too valuable for Gen V as antagonists to be gone for good. It’d also be too much to ask for the actors to jump constantly between both shows.

Rest assured that The Boys does have plans for a couple of other new Supes in Sage and Firecracker, who are hopefully going to help fill the void left by the exit of Starlight and the so-called “death” of Queen Maeve. Are they going to be completely out of their mind? There’s a good chance of that but simultaneously, this is what we expect from this show.

There is no premiere date yet for season 4, but we expect it next summer. Meanwhile, the next batch of Gen V episodes is probably on hold until at least 2025.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

