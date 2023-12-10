The Voice 24: Is Huntley the favorite entering top 9?

In 48 hours the top 9 are going to perform on The Voice 24 … so what are they bringing to the table? Well, hopefully an evolution beyond what we’ve already seen!

First and foremost, let’s just go ahead and note that this season still remains fairly unpredictable in a post-Blake Shelton world, but it does still seem like the country-music bias still exists among voters. How else do you explain all of the people who managed to stick around?

With all of this being said, we don’t necessarily think that we’ve got a pure country singer at the front of the pack when it comes to a potential winner this season. Instead, we are focusing a little bit more on someone in Huntley from Team Niall.

Why are we leaning towards him right now as the favorite? Well, there are a couple of reasons. First, he is an extremely versatile singer who could do rock, soul, blues, or country depending on his preference. He’s also got a memorable voice and beyond just that, also has a great coach who won this past season. That may or may not matter in the long-term, but we certainly think that it does right now! We’ll just have to wait and see as we move a little bit forward over the next week.

Now that we have stated all of this, we’re not so insane as to sit here and say that Huntley is some runaway favorite without question. There are other people who do have a chance to topple him, and there is still a way that the audience could surprise us. Of course, that’s at the very least what we want to see here! The best seasons of this franchise are, after all, the ones where there are still some unexpected moves.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

