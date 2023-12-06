The Voice 24: Why was Kara Tenae eliminated?

We are only one week into The Voice 24 live shows and yet, we already have a shocking elimination to discuss here. How did this happen to Kara Tenae?

First and foremost, it’s hard to even put into words how bizarre it is to see her gone from the show after what we saw the past two nights for her on Team Gwen. Her Monday performance was great, and then she blew the roof off during her Judges’ Save performance of “Love Takes Time.” She was significantly better than anyone else was over the course of Tuesday night and still, it didn’t matter.

We wish we had some sort of better sense as to what the public was thinking here, but we will go ahead and say this: Country music is still winning big on this show, clearly. Reba McEntire still has her entire team, and in general, all of the artists that are either country or country-adjacent are still around.

How has this happened in general? Well, a lot of it is due to the show’s pattern of country singers going really far, and fans of a lot of other genres gradually tuning out. Also, country voters just tend to be historically loyal and clearly, it goes beyond just Blake Shelton. Jordan was a tough person for Kara to compete against here, as well, mostly because she clearly has a specific identity and is really recognizable.

We do hope still that Kara is able to find some sort of musical lane after this, though — doesn’t she deserve it? We know that it can be hard for singers after The Voice but even still, we have seen people make it big even after being eliminated earlier than expected.

