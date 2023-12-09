When Calls the Heart season 11: More December hopes

Is there a chance that we’re going to learn more about When Calls the Heart season 11 over the course of December? We would love nothing more! Remember the days when this show had a holiday specials every year? It really feels like forever ago in a lot of ways.

As we do try to look more towards the future now, we are at least thrilled to know that there are some great things coming. Take, for starters, the advance knowledge that we have that another season has already wrapped up. With that in mind, we’re just waiting to learn a little bit more!

Would we love to get something more this month? Absolutely, but we also recognize there is value in setting appropriate expectations. For the time being, it is hard to imagine that we’re going to be getting too much more news now, largely because there is no real reason to hurry anything along. Think of it like this for a moment — if you are Hallmark, the only thing that you really need to do right now is work in order to ensure that you set the right premiere window that allows for some good ratings. That does not have to be at any point in the next few weeks. Given that The Way Home is coming in January, we don’t think we are going to get more When Calls the Heart until at least March or April. That means that there is plenty of time for an announcement in the new year.

(Also, remember that it could also come back in the summer again — we just wonder if there is a spot open in the spring following the cancellation of Ride.)

No matter when the show is back, there is clearly a lot of story that needs to be addressed. Take, for starters, that Lucas cliffhanger, or the future of Elizabeth and Nathan.

