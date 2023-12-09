Doctor Who season 14: Who is The One Who Waits?

As we prepare to see Doctor Who season 14 over on BBC One and Disney+, there is so much to discuss here!

First and foremost, let’s spend a moment to discuss The One Who Waits, which is clearly the mysterious new entity at the heart of the franchise. This is someone (or more than someone?) who not even the Toymaker wanted to cross — we tend to think that this is a pretty big deal, no? It does not appear that we are talking here about the Master, either, unless this is some well-positioned surprise. Such things are possible, but we will have to wait and see further on that over time.

For now, there are a few other questions that we have to think about in regards to this. Is The One Who Waits actually another character from the past — or, someone totally brand-new? We honestly would not be too upset if it is the latter, mostly because there is value in introducing some new adversaries and elements here and there. While the Fifteenth Doctor was not physically present for the part of “The Giggle” where the Toymaker talked about this foe, he knows all of what the Fourteen Doctor knew at that time, and that is something that we absolutely can’t forget about for the time being.

Ultimately, we don’t think that this is something that the show is going to focus on all that much moving into the new year, largely because they don’t have to. Realistically, this is a mystery that they could spend an extremely long period of time waiting to solve, provided that this is something that they want to do. The most important thing, at least for now, is that we see stories of the same quality to what we had here. If that happens, we are bound to be rather happy in the long-term.

