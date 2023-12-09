For All Mankind season 4 episode 6: Will Ed actually leave?

As we prepare ourselves in order to see For All Mankind season 4 episode 6 on Apple TV+, are we entering a new frontier?

When it comes to Joel Kinnaman’s character of Ed Baldwin, there is absolutely a lot of depth to his story — but also a lot of pain. Danielle is already working to relieve him of his duties, and for a number of different reasons. This is a man who is suffering from a tremor, and he’s also shown to be emotionally unstable. There is something that happened to him that still does not feel clear, and it is a part of what makes him so reluctant to return home.

(We’ve already expressed our theory at this point — Ed actually ate Danny’s remains in order to survive at one point on Mars, and he is now suffering from a disease that manifested itself years later. The tremor and mood swings are potential symptoms of kuru.)

If we are to presume that Ed’s time may be limited moving forward, we do really hope that somehow, someway, the character does have a chance to actually venture towards what is in a lot of ways his final frontier, to borrow from another space show: Home. We do think that this is the last move that he can make to have emotional closure and reckon with all that has happened. He cannot escape his problems in space forever. He may be thought of as a hero to some back on Earth, but there is so much more to his story. It is complicated, and we will have to wait and see what actually happens when it comes to all of this.

We don’t think For All Mankind will necessarily rush a lot of this along, but there is still a ticking clock to a certain extent. We are, after all, at the halfway point of this story.

What do you most want to see moving into For All Mankind season 4 episode 6?

This article was written by Jessica Bunbun.

