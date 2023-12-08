For All Mankind season 4 episode 6 theory: Is Ed dying soon?

As we prepare to see For All Mankind season 4 episode 6 on Apple TV+ next week, let’s discuss Ed Baldwin further. Or, to be more specific, let’s talk the possible death of the longtime main character.

Do we want to see Joel Kinnaman written off this show? Hardly, but we are also aware at the same time that this is one of those series that has zero issue being bold and taking risks.

That latter sentence is going to be incredibly important as we move forward here, and for one simple reason: What we’re about to present is crazy. Yet, it may actually happen.

Why did we wait so long to see Danny’s death scene on the show? More than likely, it is because it ties into everything else that is coming. For starters, what happened to him is something that Danielle is still struggling to get over, even with a little bit of time and distance from it. Meanwhile, it could also be a source of Ed’s tremor.

Think about it like this: Before Danny took his own life, supplies were rapidly dwindling on Mars. Is it possible that Ed and others actually … ate the character after his death? From there, is it possible that Ed is now experiencing symptoms of a disease that was dormant for some time after that event? Scientifically, it is actually possible, and there is even a disease out there that has a tremor as a symptom of it. If this is the case, it could suggest that Ed may not have that much time left. Then again, viewers may have assumed that anyway given his age and declining condition. It does not need to have a specific cause to know this is possible.

While all of this sounds incredibly dark and may not happen, For All Mankind may be telling a story here about trauma and survival. It may also help to explain fully why Ed doesn’t want to return home — he may not want to live back in a normal society after all this.

