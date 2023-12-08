For All Mankind season 4 episode 6 spoilers: ‘Leningrad’

Want to learn a little bit more about For All Mankind season 5 episode 6? Another installment is coming soon to Apple TV+, so what can we say about it?

Well, for starters, the title for this installment is “Leningrad.” So, why are we getting that now? It is likely a reference to the setting for this episode. (Remember that this is the USSR name for what is now St. Petersburg, Russia.) We know that international relations are at the core of this season at present, especially when you think for a moment about Goldilocks and the value of certain minerals in space. Perhaps this season more than ever, we are getting some reminders that life in space can dramatically improve life on Earth — at least in theory. Whether that truly turns out to be the case remains to be seen.

For now, we suggest that you check out the full For All Mankind season 4 episode 6 synopsis with more news on what lies ahead:

Unlikely partnerships are formed at a high-stakes international conference.

So what is so important this time around? Well, let’s just go ahead and make it rather clear — the future of most of the human race. The wrong comments at the wrong time could spell disaster. If you do love this show the most when we are seeing international relations front and center, there’s a good chance that you’ll like this. This could also be a big turning point for the rest of the season.

Then again, couldn’t you say that about a lot of this season? It feels like we’re watching a version of the show where there are all sorts of turning points around just about every corner.

