Doctor Who special: What does ‘allons-y’ mean?

During the third and final Doctor Who 60th anniversary special on BBC One today, we heard The Doctor say “allons-y” during his regeneration process. So, what exactly does that mean?

Well, let’s just say that this is a pretty particular reference to the Tenth Doctor in a couple of different ways. For starters, this expression literally translates to mean “let’s go” from French. This is also a nod to The Doctor saying “I don’t want to go” before regenerating into Eleven many years ago.

Of course, the irony here is that The Doctor did not necessarily regenerate — instead, he “bigenerated,” allowing both the new David Tennant and Ncuti Gatwa version to exist at the same time. This was a move made in order to ensure that he could probably take on the Toymaker, the nostalgic villain played by Neil Patrick Harris. This was a brutal showdown, but also a pretty imaginative one as we saw multiple versions of the same character at once.

Is this representing the show playing around with the lore a little bit? Sure, but Doctor Who is really all about change. we’ll have to wait and see if this is something that does happen again moving forward.

For the time being…

Let’s just say that we had another dose of fun, action, and adventure here. We also saw what we think is a pretty fantastic exit for David Tennant and Catherine Tate. You can see how much Russell T. Davies loves these characters, and how he didn’t want to necessarily do something that we’ve ever had a chance to see before.

So what’s going to come of all of this in the future? Well, The Doctor has a chance to do something with Donna that we’ve never seen before. At least the Tennant version could go on and live a separate life somewhere.

What did you think about some of the big events that we had during this particular Doctor Who special, especially the regeneration?

