Big Brother Reindeer Games: See a new cast video!

For whatever reason, the folks over at the network did whatever they could to keep everything under wraps with this show. That only just started to change with a full cast announcement and now, a preview featuring the likes of Taylor, Xavier, Britney, and many more taking part in some various competitions.

To watch the aforementioned preview, you can do that by visiting the link here. Meanwhile, the logline below also allows you to see more of what makes this show stand out:

BIG BROTHER REINDEER GAMES kicks off when Santa invites nine iconic former BIG BROTHER players, including someone from the most recent season, to his magical world where the “Reindeer Games” will take place. Over six action-packed holiday themed episodes, “Santa’s Elves” – Derek Xiao (S23), Tiffany Mitchell (S23) and Jordan Lloyd (S11 and S13) – guide BB Legends through the most holiday-riffic, challenging and unpredictable competitions. Each episode features three competitions culminating in “Santa’s Showdown” that determines which player goes home at the end of that episode. Only four BB Legends make it to the finale and one player with the festive fortitude will walk away with the $100,000 grand prize and, of course, save the holidays.

Remember that this is not your standard season of Big Brother, namely that the contestants will not be staying in the house. Meanwhile, it seems like strategy will be at a minimum here compared to standard seasons of the show. Our advice is quite simple: don’t take this show all that seriously. This is meant to be silly, lighthearted, and above all else a good time. It’s just a silly diversion to get us closer to Christmas.

