A Murder at the End of the World episode 6: The top suspects

As we prepare to see Murder at the End of the World episode 6 over on Hulu, why not discuss suspects further?

After all, just think of this first and foremost: There are so many people who, on paper, seem like they could be involved in the deaths of Bill, Rohan, and Sian. However, at the same time we do think we need to consider the specifics here. Whoever killed the trio needed to have a working knowledge of the Retreat in order to move above secretly. They also needed to have some sort of motive in order to make that happen.

So who are the people who are front of mind at present? Let’s just hone in on a specific trio of our own here for a moment…

Lee – First and foremost, you have to think a little bit about Andy’s wife, who is clearly carrying with her a lot of secrets. Why kill Bill, unless he had a secret who could completely upend her life? For now, we can at least say that she is one of the few people with the power and the influence necessary in order to pull something like this off.

Todd – Here’s the interesting thing about the head of security for Andy’s family. For starters, he has a military background (he’d know Morse code), and he was also there at Darby’s reading. He’s effectively been presented as a possible player in everything for the bulk of the season, and he also is strong enough to pin Darby as someone did in episode 5.

Eva – We’ve wondered for a while is the secret is due to Zoomer being part-AI, hence the reason to keep people at arm’s length from him. If Lee did not carry out the murders to protect her child, could someone else close to the family?

Now, we’re not saying to rule out people like David or Oliver entirely, just remember for a moment that it makes the most sense for someone who was already present at the retreat. They know the location and beyond just that, they have all the devices. Isn’t that an instant advantage? We tend to think so.

Who do you think is the most likely killer heading into Murder at the End of the World episode 7?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back to score some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

