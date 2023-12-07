A Murder at the End of the World episode 6: Past meets present

We don’t think that it is some sort of ridiculous statement to say that we want some answers entering A Murder at the End of the World episode 6 on Hulu. How can we not? We’ve been lucky to go on a great journey with Darby Hart through multiple timelines, and we’re glad to start piecing a few different things together.

Yet, above all else we do think there is one big question that needs to be answered here — just how much is the past actually influenced by the present? Are we going to see these two things tied together in a particularly surprising way?

One of the things that has been most intriguing about the whole Silver Doe Killer storyline in the past is the oh-so-simple fact that we still haven’t seen the killer. Presumably, we did back in the premiere, but what happened to them? What did they really look like? There are a lot of things we don’t have answers to, but the logline for episode 6 suggests we’ll be learning more:

With this, we also are going to have a chance to understand further perhaps how everything is connected. Our thinking for now? Well, it’s that either the killer in the present is tied to that killer in the past, or there is a thematic connection from that time, a lesson that Darby needs to apply now. One thing Andy has already reminded here is that these murders may be more about him than anything against Bill and clearly, someone is trying to cover their tracks. Of course, a lot of this still doesn’t answer why a master-sleuth was brought to a retreat about technological innovation.

In the end, there are only two episodes left, and that means there’s not a lot of time for info! Let’s just hope there is an opportunity for payoff soon enough.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

