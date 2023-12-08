Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 3 episode 2: Foyle’s quest

What are we going to see from Adina Foyle moving forward on Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 3? Tonight’s episode did its part to raise at least a few questions in regards to this.

After all, it is important to reminder that Shannon Burke’s one-time flame understood better than anyone who she was and wasn’t. She also realized just how hard she was digging into stuff related to Howard. All of a sudden, she’s dead. Is she really going to believe some of what people are saying?

Close to the end of this episode, Foyle was effectively told to stop all of this, mostly because she’s only going to get herself in more trouble. Saying Burke’s name at this point is a recipe for disaster. Do we think that’s going to stop her? We don’t think we have to put this in some sort of complicated terms — it’s probably not. This is a story to watch for the rest of the season.

So what else should you watch for? Well, after the shootout at the end of the episode tonight, it feels pretty easy to say that everything is going to stay intense and a revenge plot could be coming. Also, Raq’s status in the game / out of the game is going to be a big part of the entire season based on what we’ve seen so far.

For now, though, let’s just say that Raising Kanan continues to do a good job of delivering on just about everything we’d want, whether it be balancing out stories or just giving us near-constant reminders that nobody is ever all that safe. That obviously includes the title character — sure, we know he’s going to survive, but some of what he’s into could eventually get his best friend killed.

