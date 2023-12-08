The Bachelor spoilers: A shocking ‘first’ in Joey Graziadei season!

At the conclusion of tonight’s Bachelor in Paradise finale, we had a chance to see more of Joey Graziadei as The Bachelor.

So, what did we get a chance to see? Well, for starters, people are going to be whacked in the face with sausages during a group date. Also, Joey is struggling with the idea that some people are potentially lying to him, or not accepting him for precisely who it is. Someone is going to bring a lot of messiness to what is set to be an epic, international journey!

At the end of the day, though, there is one thing that this trailer brings above all others that has us excited, intrigued, and also a little bit worried — a “first” that we have not seen seemingly in the show’s history. It also seems to be happening right at the end of the season, which rattles Joey and makes him wonder what is going to be coming up next.

So what could this be? Is it possible that someone turns a proposal? Or, is it possible that nobody shows up? We do know that this franchise loves their surprises after so many years on the air, but we will say this: Producers also love to overhype things. This may not be anywhere near as crazy as it looks to be on the surface. You can never view anything as exactly how it is initially presented.

Unfortunately, we are going to be left with a lot of time to sit back and marinate on all of us, given that the new season of The Bachelor does not premiere until January 22. We don’t think we’re going to find out more about this twist until a long time after that.

Related – Learn more entering the Bachelor in Paradise finale, especially about who got engaged

What do you think is going to happen during The Bachelor with Joey Graziadeias the lead?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for more.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







