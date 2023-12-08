Bachelor in Paradise season 9 finale: Who got engaged?

Tonight on the Bachelor in Paradise season 9 finale, we were promised at least one engagement from the previews. So, what did we ultimately receive?

Well, first and foremost, we should start off here by noting that heading into the finale, one proposal felt obvious in Aven and Kylee. Despite whatever drama that producers may have wanted us to think was present here, it just felt inevitable that we were going to see a proposal scene here. Yet, that didn’t happen! The two did leave Paradise as a couple, but they opted to not get engaged. That certainly could still happen down the road, as we’ve seen that be the case for other couples who are a part of this show.

As for the people who were left at the final Rose Ceremony, we had Eliza and Aaron B., for starters. We know from Charity’s season that Aaron is a passionate guy who has no problem making a commitment if he believes that a relationship can work. That’s why we were hardly shocked to see the two of them make it to the end of the episode. They are engaged! Hopefully, there is more good news for them soon.

Now, let’s get to another one, and this is certainly not one that we expected a few weeks ago: Kat and John Henry. He hasn’t been there as long as some other people and yet, it really did not matter! The two did form a bond and despite having probably the craziest journey of anyone all season long, Kat does leave Paradise engaged.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

