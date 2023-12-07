Bachelor in Paradise season 10: Is it renewed, canceled at ABC?

Following the big Bachelor in Paradise season 9 finale on ABC tonight, what more can we say about a season 10? Is the dating show coming back for more?

Let’s just go ahead and put it this way — if you want to get more of this reality-TV hot mess, it’s hard to blame you. Bachelor in Paradise has become an enormous success story for a reason, as it is a little bit more lighthearted and silly than other shows in Bachelor Nation. It also has a better track record in terms of couples staying together — though it does probably help that there are a lot more couples at the end of each season.

Now, for the time being we should note that a Bachelor in Paradise season 10 is not official, but we remain cautiously optimistic. The only cause for concern is that the ratings this season have not been amazing, especially compared to The Golden Bachelor. We do think the format needs some new tweaks, whether it be a new location, more creative dates, or cast members who have larger fan bases attached to them. We had a few this time around and that was it.

It’s almost weird to say, but the success of this show is almost dependent on some of the others that the network is going to be putting out over the next little while. The producers really need to create a perfect mix to have things worth out for the best.

Provided that we do get another season…

It is our belief, at least for the time being, that we’re going to have a chance to see it back at some point in the fall of 2024. The only reason that may not happen is if they want to push it back to late summer and save the fall for scripted stuff / more of The Golden Bachelor / Golden Bachelorette.

Do you want to see a Bachelor in Paradise season 10 happen over at ABC?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back — there are some other updates coming here in the near future.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







