Bachelor in Paradise 9 finale: Kenny and Mari’s wedding

We had been told for a while that there would be a big Bachelor in Paradise wedding at some point in the season 9 finale. Did you expect for this to involve Kenny and Mari?

The first thing that we should really say here is that all of this is hilarious, given that Kenny and Mari actually made headlines last month for getting married in Puerto Rico. So, did the two actually have two weddings? It feels that way! Technically, the Paradise wedding was the first one, so clearly they wanted to do something there and then something with their friends and family on the outside world.

So what was the point of the Bachelor in Paradise ceremony? Well, we tend to think that there are a few different reasons for having it happen. For starters, it is a way to remind viewers at home that this show isn’t just some campy dating reality show; there are couples who actually find ways to make their relationship work outside the show! Also, remember that it is also meant to make people in Paradise feel hopeful about the relationships that they have. There is a reason why this happened right before the end of the season.

The main reason why Bachelor in Paradise is so successful with weddings is pretty simple. For starters, you have couples who get a chance to spend a lot of time together on-screen, even more than what you get when it comes to people on The Bachelor or The Bachelorette. Also, remember that there are more potential couples here! Just when it comes to playing the numbers, it is not that hard to figure out why we are here at this point.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

