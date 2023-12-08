Call the Midwife spoilers: Start time for 2023 Christmas Special

Are you ready to see the 2023 Call the Midwife Christmas Special? We know that we will be waiting a while for it — that much is clear. However, at the same time it should prove worth it when it arrives on Christmas Day, both for BBC One in the UK and then also PBS in the United States.

What more can we say here? Well, for starters, this special is going to be arriving starting at 8:15 p.m. on Christmas Day overseas, and that’s going to be the jumping-off point for a lot of drama mixed with heartwarming moments and there. Trixie and Matthew are going to be heading back to Poplar following their honeymoon and, of course, we’re going to have a chance to get a good update on where their life is at this point. Beyond just that, of course there are going to be new mothers-to-be plus also an important holiday celebration.

Perhaps the most important thing, at least for now, is noting that this is going to be an episode designed to bring you so much of what you love, but also some new challenges at the same time.

So what about for viewers in the United States? Well, we can go ahead and note that the Christmas Special will be arriving here at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time on PBS.

Where do things differ a bit when it comes to the new countries?

We’ll keep that pretty simple, as it is tied to what’s going on after the fact. You are going to have a chance to see the new season itself premiere most likely in January in Great Britain. Meanwhile, in America you are going to have a chance to see the new season on the air in March.

Related – Be sure to get some other discussions now on Call the Midwife and what you can expect in this special

What do you most want to see entering the 2023 Call the Midwife Christmas Special?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for more.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







