Is Fire Country new tonight on CBS? Season 2, December 8

Is Fire Country new tonight on CBS? If you are eager to get more news on that and whatever the future holds, we have you covered!

First and foremost, let’s start things off here with a simple reminder: Unfortunately, the Max Thieriot drama remains off the air. We are looking forward to having it back sooner rather than later, but it won’t be tonight. The plan instead is to have a chance to see it starting on Friday, February 16. It seems as though there is still some more work being done now to cultivate and perfect the next batch of episodes, which look to bring a lot of great stuff to the table from start to finish.

So what are we looking at here? Well, first and foremost, the biggest question here pertains to whether or not we’re going to see Bode find his way out of prison. That is the question we’ve wanted a clear answer to from the beginning, and we do still hope that one is coming.

Beyond this, of course we’re curious about what’s going to happen when it comes to some of the show’s key relationships. What’s going to happen when it comes to Bode and Gabriela? Beyond just that, what about him and his parents? We tend to think a while for some trust to be rebuilt, especially when you think about what Bode has admitted to (even if, technically, he did not actually do it).

From now until the premiere…

It is our hope that we’re going to get more news on filming, plus some guest stars and some teases as to what the story could be. We don’t think that we’re going to see some sort of promo when we get around to January, but who knows? The show will surprise us.

