Severance season 2 premiere date: Hopes for December 2023

Now that we are in the midst of December 2023, is there something more we can finally say about Severance season 2 on Apple TV+? We certainly think there is a lot to discuss and/or wonder about.

Take, for example, the somewhat-uncertain state of things when it comes to production at the moment. We know that filming was shut down back in May due to the onset of the WGA strike, and they had been working since the end of October. All of this seems to indicate that the cast and crew don’t have that much left to do before production wraps up, at least on paper.

Yet, even in spite of all of this, the streaming service is keeping all of their cards pretty close to the vest. We’d certainly love nothing more than to have something more to share here and yet, it remains unclear when we’ll get an announcement. We do think there’s at least a chance that something more is revealed before the end of the year, such as an approximate date within a larger sizzle reel. We’re trying not to get our hopes up for something more substantial than this, and that’s mostly due to the fact that we don’t want to be disappointed.

For now, the window we’re looking at is either spring or summer for the show to be back. Do we think that Apple TV+ would benefit heavily from it airing in that spot? Absolutely. Just remember for a moment that they aren’t going to have more of their other hits, including The Morning Show or presumably Silo, for at least a little while longer.

No matter when the show returns…

Well, let’s just say that we’re going to have a chance to see more of what made the first season great! This is going to be an opportunity to see a lot more storytelling when it comes to the two worlds … and hopefully, get at least a few answers.

