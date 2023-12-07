Bachelor in Paradise 9 finale video: Are Aven, Kylee engaged?

We know entering tonight’s Bachelor in Paradise season 9 finale, there are questions about the relationship statuses of a lot of people! How can there not be? We’ve watched a lot of these couples form over time and of course, we’re rooting for at least a few of them to make things work at the very end. How can we not?

With all of that being said, we can’t assume that any of them are 100% going to leave Mexico as an engaged couple … though we are pretty confident that Aven and Kylee will. Just look at some of the evidence for a moment here! These two have been incredibly close for most of the season, and at times have fallen into the category of “so obvious a couple they are boring to watch.” We don’t mean that as a bad thing, most because they’re fulfilling the purpose of the show. If they are together and happy, there’s no real need for there to be a lot of conflict.

If you head over to People Magazine, you can at least see a sneak peek that suggests that the two could be on the road to a little bit of drama over whether or not an engagement is going to happen. Personally, we’re not that worried about this, mostly due to the fact that the show needs to do something in order to ensure that there are multiple outcomes here. We’re not worried about a proposal; instead, it’s more about whether or not they can make things work in the real world.

There has not been all that much in the way of buzz about a live reunion taking place tonight. With that in mind, our feeling is that we’ll at least get an update card or something that gives us a better sense of whether or not they are together after the show. The same goes for the other couples.

This article was written by Jessica Bunbun.

