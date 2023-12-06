Bachelor in Paradise season 9 finale: Why three hours?

Tomorrow night on ABC, you’re going to have a chance to see the Bachelor in Paradise season 9 finale — and a lot of it!

For those of you who have not heard for whatever reason as of yet, the final episode of this season is going to be a whopping three hours, making this easily the longest installment that we’ve had a chance to see all season long. So what is the reason for this? Is there a reason for this?

Well, here’s the thing: A lot of it is tied just to ABC realizing that they don’t have a lot of other content to air right now, as their typical scripted schedule is on hold until next year. This is similar to what we saw with Dancing with the Stars and its three-hour finale last night. We do think that three hours is far too much Bachelor in Paradise and yet, we’re sure that there is a lot of content that will be included in here.

So what can you expect? Well, for starters, how about some engagements? We’re anticipating at least one based on the previews that we’ve seen so far, and there is a chance that we could actually see more. We’ll just have to wait and see on that, won’t we? There is also apparently going to be a wedding; we tend to think that this is tied to a past couple, unless the show is desperately trying to pull some last-minute surprise to keep it interesting.

Is the format really working?

Well, it’s complicated. There are typically a few interesting contestants every year and yet, at the same time we do tend to think that there need to be a few tweaks. There has to be a way to make the solo dates interesting at this point, just as there should be a new twist or two to keep people on their toes.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

