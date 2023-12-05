Bachelor in Paradise 9 finale: Will Kat, John Henry get engaged?

Given how Kat has been at the center of all sorts of drama over the course of Bachelor in Paradise season 9, it would be rather funny if she ends up engaged. After everything that she’s been involved with, could she still have a happy ending with John Henry?

Well, for the time being, it certainly feels like it’s possible. If you head over to TV Insider right now, you can see a sneak preview for what lies ahead that puts these two front and center as they take part in one of the final dates before the end of the season. There are clearly some feelings between the two, but there is also one big, lingering question that is hard to ignore at this point: Is there time for these two to actually build a deep enough bond? John Henry hasn’t been there the whole season, and Kat explored other relationships leading up to that.

In general, though, it is important to remember one thing here: Bachelor in Paradise operates in its own separate time and space than normal life. Because you have so little to do other than spend time with other people, a week there is almost akin to a month or two in the real world! Kat could end up being engaged.

With this being said, it’s hard at this point to say that these two are the frontrunners to leave the show together, especially when you consider everyone else that we’ve seen on the season already. At the top of the list of likely couples at this point has to be Aven and Kylee, given that they’ve felt like a sure thing for weeks now to the point that the cameras are not even remotely focusing on them.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

