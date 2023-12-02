Bachelor in Paradise season 9 episode 10: A 3-hour finale event

If you thought that this past episode of Bachelor in Paradise season 9 was a little bit too short, ABC is coming to fix that! The next episode is going to be a whopping three-hour finale, one that could feature everything from an engagement to eventually a wedding, which we first heard about in the promo on Thursday night. (On the surface, we tend to think that this is going to involve a past couple, but time will tell!)

While of course the network is not going to be giving away too much about the finale in advance, the extended logline below does do a decent job of setting the stage:

With the final rose ceremony complete, will the remaining couples finish out Paradise with an engagement or will their connections crumble like sandcastles? Relationships continue to be tested, with more couples considering leaving the beach while love also continues to blossom at the first-ever Paradise wedding. All will be revealed on the three-hour season finale.

TV-14, DL

Is there any couple that feels like a sure thing?

As of right now, we’d argue that Kylee and Aven feel like a lock since they fit the bill of that couple who ends up being rather unexciting for most of the season, largely because they are so committed to each other and with that, there’s not a lot of drama to really speak about. We’re sure that there will be at least one other duo who leave Paradise together and from there, we’ll just have to wait and see exactly what the future holds! This show does have a track record that is better than a lot of other ones out there in the franchise, but it also generates more couples.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

