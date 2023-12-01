Bachelor in Paradise season 9 finale: Who is getting married?

We knew that there was going to be a proposal or two on the Bachelor in Paradise season 9 finale next week. Is there also a wedding? Crazy as that may seem, it feels like that is actually going to be the case!

Based on the finale that the finale promo showed Jesse Palmer pronouncing someone man and wife, it does feel like we’re going to get that! So, who will it be? If we had to guess here, it is a couple from a past season rather than someone having an impromptu wedding on the spot. Heck, even the Golden Bachelor Gerry Turner didn’t get married right away to Theresa — they took a little bit more time with it!

Still, Paradise weddings have become somewhat of a tradition, and this show has ironically shown more than any other in the franchise that the process, to use the old cliche, really can work. Of course, we do think there are some reasons why this show functions better than any other with just one lead — everyone has a chance to spend a lot of time with each other. On a normal Bachelor season, you don’t get this sort of constant time with just one or two people!

No matter what happens with this wedding, we are sure that there are other couples who will be hoping to be back here at some point in a year or so. There are a couple of pairs who do feel like they have the potential to make something work long-term, but that doesn’t mean it will actually happen. Being in the real world after this show is hard, and we have seen that time and time again.

