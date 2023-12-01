Bachelor in Paradise 9 episode 9: Did Rachel Recchia leave?

Entering tonight’s Bachelor in Paradise season 9 episode 9, there was one thing we expected for Rachel Recchia to leave.

After all, was there anything really left for her there? She’d already had multiple relationships that did not work out there, and she also may have reached a point where it didn’t seem like anything good was going to come out of this anymore. Right when she thought she would have something with Jordan, she then saw him be more interested in Mercedes. She is also the person who gave Jordan her rose.

Some of the previews certainly suggested that we’d be seeing Rachel get emotional at the Rose Ceremony. So what happened after that? Given that we didn’t get to the ceremony until the final ten minutes, we suddenly wondered if the show was going to conclude without us getting any answers. Luckily, that didn’t happen and we actually got a certain element of closure here. Rachel said that if she ever got to a point where she felt like she needed to go, she would — and she decided to do just that.

In the end, we do hope that Rachel is going to find someone. Is it ever going to happen on this franchise? This just may not be the right venue — but then again, she may just not have found the right person.

The consequences of this decision

There were some other eliminations that happened, with the most prominent one at the moment being Brayden, who had quite a run this season. He certainly had a good redemption for a lot of the season, but he made a mistake in going on another date. If that didn’t happen, there was actually a chance that he would have ended up with her.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Golden Bachelor finale right now

What did you think about the events of Bachelor in Paradise 9 episode 9?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







