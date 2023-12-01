The Golden Bachelor: Gerry Turner, Theresa wedding special!

We had a feeling entering The Golden Bachelor finale that we were going to get some sort of big-time reveal. Honestly, at first we thought it was Jesse Palmer sending Gerry Turner and his new fiancee Theresa on a cruise.

As it turns out, it’s something so much more! Today, the show host confirmed that on Thursday, January 4, there is going to be a wedding special that will air on ABC for the two. As Gerry put it, they are going to waste no time getting married, largely because they really don’t have the time to waste! They recognize at their age that they want to make things move rather quickly and for the network, this is another opportunity to generate some good ratings.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

