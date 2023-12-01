The Golden Bachelor finale: Is Gerry Turner, Theresa engaged?

We knew that tonight’s The Golden Bachelor finale was going to be emotional — so who did Gerry Turner pick in the end?

At the start of the episode, we know that the leading man was still working in order to decide who to keep in the game between Leslie and Theresa. Both of them brought something different to the table. When it comes to Leslie, we are talking here about someone who Gerry clearly has a strong physical connection to. They are also from the midwest and share a relatively similar sensibility.

Meanwhile, with Theresa, there is an obvious emotional bond that was there from the very start of the show — they have both experienced loss and as a result of that, each can connect in a way few others do.

There were a lot of moments leading up to the big engagement at the end of the episode. We had a chance to see the final two meet Gerry’s family, and there were also dates that we had a chance to see. We did see in a lot of the promos that there were plenty of tears that were going to come out from everyone involved. It seemed as though Gerry was legitimately conflicted as to who he would want to propose to between the two, just as he was also struggling with the idea of breaking someone’s heart.

So, what actually happened?

When we saw Gerry eliminate Leslie about an hour into the episode, we obviously knew the big moment was coming with Theresa. He did fake her out for a moment with the speech but eventually, the proposal came and the two are together! Gerry got his ending, even if it came after some really rocky moments including an emotional breakup.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

