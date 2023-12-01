The Golden Bachelor finale: Gerry eliminates Leslie

If you were wondering when the first emotional domino going to fall on The Golden Bachelor finale, it happened early with Gerry and Leslie. From the moment that she departed her final date, we do think she realized that something was off. Gerry was noncommittal about their future, beyond just saying that he had a really hard decision that he had to make. Sure, he said that he loved her, but at the same time, he said the same thing to Theresa!

The only thing that we had hoped for really entering the finale was that if Gerry was to break up with either of the final women, he did so before the ceremony so they didn’t have to go through that. That happened when Gerry opted to return to Leslie’s room for another conversation after he initially left.

At that point, we saw a conversation that felt like it could have happened on any season of the normal show, one where he tried to explain that his feelings had changed over time and Leslie made it clear that he was the only one “off” during their final time together. Leslie’s comments in that moment were heartbreaking, as she had really put her whole heart into this and felt like Gerry had chosen her fully.

Is this one of the most difficult breakups in the entire history of the show? At the moment we’d say so, mostly due to the depth of emotion that Leslie was feeling. Also, for the first time all season Gerry’s upbeat personality wasn’t enough to smooth out a difficult situation. That has been really his specialty. Now, we understand why a lot of the previews for the finale have been as emotional as they’ve been.

Of course, this is another reminder that Theresa was the person getting the final rose at the end of the season.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

